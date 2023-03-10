Indore: Shaurya Yatra to celebrate Malharrao Holkar’s 330th birth anniversary

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This year the city will celebrate the 330th birth anniversary of Shrimant Subhedar Malharrao Holkar with full grandeur and pomp. On March 16, a grand ‘Shaurya Yatra’ will be taken out from Rajwada to Lal Bagh on the occasion of Malharrao’s birth anniversary. The purpose of this Shaurya Yatra is to unite all the Marathi-speaking people of Indore.

Shri Kshatriya Dhangar Seva Sangh president Harish Bargal said that March 16 is the 330th birth anniversary of Malharrao Holkar. He said, “All Marathis of Indore and surrounding areas have been urged to participate in this. Shaurya Yatra will start from the statue of Devi Ahilyabai at Rajwada to the Lal Bagh complex via Prince Yeshwant Road, Pandharinath, Harsiddhi, Moti Tabela, and Collector Office. Through this Shaurya Yatra, the organisation plans on bringing all Marathi-speaking people under one roof. There are about 5 lakh Marathi speakers in Indore.

Sarva Marathi Bhashi Sangh president Swati Kashid said that the anniversary will be celebrated on a large scale because Malharrao Holkar successfully established an empire outside Maharashtra as well. She said, “Rao has played an important role in establishing an empire in North India. This Shaurya Yatra is organised grandly in most of the cities of Maharashtra. Although this Shaurya Yatra is being taken out in Indore for 9 years, but this time its form will be grand. Men will participate in Shaurya Yatra wearing white clothes and caps and women wearing yellow or saffron coloured saris.”