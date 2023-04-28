 Indore: Shankaracharya idol to be installed by August 15
Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma reviews construction work in Omkareshwar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 02:31 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Dr  Pawan Kumar Sharma inquired about the progress of installation work of idol of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar in a review meeting organised through Google Meet on Thursday. He said that the idol would be installed there by August 15.

Dr Sharma directed Khandwa collector Anoop Kumar Singh and the concerned officers to complete the work of installation of the statue at the earliest taking special care of the time limit.

Dr Sharma said that special attention should be paid to the quality of work. Any kind of indifference and negligence in work will not be tolerated. It was informed in the meeting that the work of construction of pedestal of the idol is going on at a fast pace. This work will be completed by the month of June. The work of idol making is also going on at a fast pace. A huge idol of Adi Shankaracharya will be installed here by August 15. Extensive preparations are going on for this. Dr. Sharma also reviewed the progress of road construction and other important works.

