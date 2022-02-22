Indore: Shankar Lalwani to explore startup ecosystem in Dubai

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MP Shankar Lalwani, who is currently on a tour of Dubai as part of an Indian delegation, will explore the startup ecosystem in Dubai.

On the invitation of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, a team of Indian parliamentarians, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, is on a visit to Dubai. The team comprises member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Modi, Fauzia Tehseen Ahmed Khan, MK Vishnu Prasad, P Rabindranath and Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil and Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh. Joint Secretary Ajay Kumar is the secretary of this delegation.

This is the first visit under a bilateral exchange programme for parliamentary delegations of the two countries.

MP Lalwani said he was studying the startup and business ecosystem of Dubai so that investments in the city can be increased. He will also urge investors to choose the city as their destination. Lalwani will also visit the Dubai Expo where the biggest pavilion has been set up by the Government of India.

During his visit to the UAE, members of the delegation called on His Highness Sakar Gobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Members of the delegation will also visit places of cultural and historical importance in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

