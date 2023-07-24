 Indore: Shalimar Palm Society Plants 1000 Medicinal Plants
Indore: Shalimar Palm Society Plants 1000 Medicinal Plants

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Paryavaran Mitra Abhiyan, residents of Shalimar Palm Society in Ward No 50 planted 1000 medicinal plants in their premises.

Aishwarya Jadwani, Shweta Kshirsagar, Rita Gupta, Rakhi Chauhan, Kamal Gautam, Vinay Dutta, Gaurav Kshirsagar, Rahul Singhai, Nitin Singh, Nishit Arun, Rishiraj Chauhan, Satyen Sonwani, Manish Bhargava were among several residents of the society who participated in the plantation drive.

They also took an oath to protect the saplings planted for environmental protection.

More than 500 families live in Shalimar Palm Society, who not segregate six types of waste at source but they also have installed composting units at each of the house.

