Indore: SGSITS wins chess tourney

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 01:15 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Indore nodal Inter-college chess tournament, organized by Bansal Institute, Mhow under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi Technological University, the women's team of SGSITS Indore won the title while in the men's category they had to be satisfied with the runners-up.

In the women's section, SGSITS defeated IPS Academy 4-0 in the first round, defeated Acropolis Institute 3-1 in the second match, defeated Prestige Institute by 3-1 in the third match and won the title.

Shreya Vagera (Captain), Yogangi Tiwari, Karishma Kesharwani, Khushi Gupta and Isha Savasia represented the SGSITS team. In the men's section, IIST beat SGSITS 3-1 in the final. The SGSITS team was represented by Raunak Sharma (Captain), Harsh Sharma, Yash Saraswat, Aviral Bhatnagar and Mitansh Jaria. On the basis of performance, two SGSITS players Aviral Bhatnagar and Mitansh Jaria have been selected in for the state level competition in the men’s category. In the women's category, three players-- Shreya Vagera, Yogangi Tiwari and Karishma Kesharwani-- were selected. On this achievement, Director-in-charge of the institute Prof RC Gupta, Prof SM Narulkar, Prof Vijay Rode, Prof BS More and Dr Manish Jaiswal gave their best wishes to  the team. 

