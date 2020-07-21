Indore: SGSITS team wins Rs 20k at virtual hackathon

Indore: A team from MP’s leading engineering college Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Indore participated and bagged third position in a Virtual Imagine Hackathon, Pune in July 2020. The team was awarded Rs 20,000 as recognition of their efforts.

The participating team has five members: Aatmik Jain, Prateek Narsinghani, and Rithik Sachdev from Computer Engineering Department, Akash Goyal, and Mehul Agarwal from the Information Technology Department of SGSITS.

As shared by the team, it was an invite-only hackathon and various distinguished institutes from all over the nation participated in the same.

“It was a two-week hackathon and all the teams were given a predefined problem statement that was aimed at solving various issues encountered by an organisation,” the team said.

SGSITS team was asked to develop a social platform that would help the employees to get familiarised with the company culture and environment.

Further, the platform should be helpful to the organization to engage newly recruited candidates in various events organized by them and hence making their bond much stronger.

The team developed the required platform additionally the developed platform also automates the legal formalities involved in the on-boarding of the candidate.

“We used AWS, Spring Boot, and ReactJS technology to create the required platform,” the team said. There were several rounds of evaluation at regular intervals to ensure the proper progress of the project by the experienced panelists of the organisation.