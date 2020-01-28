Indore: SGSITS seismograph to measure earthquake 1000 km away

Indore: Do you remember the earthquake in Bhuj, Gujarat in 2001? Even if you were not in Indore to feel the earth shaking under your feet, you must have heard and read about it.

Preparing the state and nearby states to receive information about such earthquakes, Indore will have a long-range seismograph installed at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science by next month.

A seismograph is an instrument used to detect and record earthquakes. “It consists of a mass attached to a fixed base. During an earthquake, the base moves and the mass does not. The motion of the base with respect to the mass is commonly transformed into an electrical voltage,” explained college director Dr Rakesh Saxena.

The work for the installation of the seismograph is in progress at the institute and expected to complete the base in a month.