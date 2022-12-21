Indore: SGSITS postpones exams due to teachers' protest

SGSITS |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) had to postpone second and third-year exams following non-cooperation by teachers who are demanding the benefit of the career advancement scheme (CAS) and arrears of the seventh pay scale.

However, the teachers set question papers for exams of final year students so that their placements and opportunity to take GATE are not marred due to their protest.

The institute had fixed exams of second, third and final-year students in December-January but the teachers refused to set papers for the exams.

Initially, the teachers made it clear to the institute management that until their demands were met, they will not cooperate in other work of the institute other than academic work.

However, they softened their stand in the case of final-year students who would miss the GATE scheduled in February if their exams are delayed. Their placements would also be taking a beating so teachers prepared their questions papers and handed them over to the institute management. With the help of contractual faculty members, the institute will now be conducting their examinations.

SGSITS Teachers Association president Prof Sandeep Narulkar said that the teachers set question papers for final-year exams as they do not want the students to be at receiving end of their protest.

SGSITS director Prof Rakesh Saxena said, the teachers' protest is not affecting the examinations. ”The second and third-year exams will now be conducted after the winter vacation,” he added.