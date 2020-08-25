Indore: SGSITS moving towards a sustainable campus

Indore: Coronavirus and lockdown enforcement for controlling its outspread has taught an important lesson of living in sync with the environment. Learning this lesson, Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) is now taking steps towards making the campus sustainable.

“We are moving towards Adarsh campus and Zero-Waster campus for which work is in progress with the cooperation of various environmental consultants,” Dr Rakesh Saxena, SGSITS director, said. The institute has been working on various green technologies.

“The vegetable waste coming out of canteen and mess is recycled by automatic composting machine installed in the institute,” Saxena said.

“We are installing LED lights / solar lights in the campus, making compost, going paperless as far as possible, but we still need to work upon water harvesting system,” Saxena said. He added that research work is in progress and we are consulting various experts for setting up of rainwater harvesting system.

“We are hoping to install and work on a proper plan of rain water harvesting by the end of next month,” Saxena said.