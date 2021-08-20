Indore: SGSITS event on self-branding

Advertisement

Indore

The core strengths are empathy, enthusiasm, altruism, technical skills and networking skills that students must focus on. Stating this at the event organised at Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science on Friday, Jawaji Munirathnam, chairman engineering education board of SAE India, quoted the importance of creating a brand.

“You must create a brand for yourself, a brand highlighting your personality,” Munirahtnam said. He added that one must understand the value that a person can provide to the others.

“Practice what we preach, embrace the imperfections and focussing on core strengths such as empathy, enthusiasm, altruism, technical skills and networking skills,” Munirahtnam said.

Venkat Raj deputy director general of SAE India, discussed historical evolution of automobile and automotive.

During the programme, director of the institute Prof Dr Rakesh Saxena motivated students to focus on practical skill-sets and earn required skill-set for their dream jobs.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 08:32 PM IST