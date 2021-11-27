Indore: Sex ratio up by 92 points in district in last 5 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There has been an overall 92 point improvement in the sex ratio in the district during the last five years, and the child sex ratio at birth has improved by 147 points.

Additional District Magistrate Pawan Jain said the improvement in sex ratio is due to continuous efforts of the administration to stop sex determination tests under Pre-pregnancy and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques Act in the last five years.

According to the National Family Health Survey-4 (2016) by the Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the sex ratio in the district was 895 female per 1000 male and child sex ratio at birth was 849 female per 1000 male. According to the NFHS-5 (2020-21) released in November-2021, the sex ratio in the district is 987 female per 1000 male and child sex ratio at birth is 996 female per 1000 male.

In the state, according to the NFHS-4 the child sex ratio was 948 females per 1000 males and the child sex ratio at birth was 927 females per 1000 males. As per the NFHS-5, the sex ratio is 970 females per 1000 males and the child sex ratio at birth is 956 females per 1000 males. An increase of 22 points has been registered in the sex ratio in the state in the last five years and an increase of 29 points has been registered in the child sex ratio at birth.

In the country the NFHS - 4 the child sex ratio was 991 females per 1000 males and the child sex ratio at birth was 919 females per 1000 males. According to the NFHS -5 the sex ratio is 1020 females per 1000 males and the child sex ratio at birth is 929 females per 1000 males.

In India, an increase of 29 points has been registered in the sex ratio in the last five years and an increase of 10 points has been registered in the child sex ratio at birth.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:49 AM IST