Indore: Sex racket busted, 6 women among 7 ​held

Indore: City police on Thursday busted a sex racket being operated in a house in Dwarkapuri area. Six women and a man were arrested from there and they were booked under the relevant section of the IPC.

Dwarkapuri police station in​-​charge DVS Nagar said that acting on a tip-off, a house was raided in Prajapat Nagar area on Thursday night. Six women and a man were found in objectionable condition after which they were arrested by the police team and were taken to the police station. They are being questioned about the person, who was operating the sex racket.

It is said that the police received information from the people of the area that some people are indulg​ing ​in illegal activities. They were operating a racket there for ​the last few days. The house is registered with Subhash Choudhary and the police are trying to know about his role in the case.

The man, who was arrested from the spot, is the resident of the city and he reached there as a customer. The police are taking information about the girls. It was believed that the girls were from outside the city and they were ​brought here for flesh trade.