Indore: Severe Cold Day again, fourth of the month

Indore

With the sky getting cleared of clouds, a cold wave gripped the city and turned the day into another ‘Severe Cold Day’ as the temperature dropped nine degrees Celsius below the normal.



Moreover, the Sunday night temperature also dropped to 8.6 degrees Celsius which is five degrees less than the temperature recorded on Saturday night.

Regional meteorological department officials said the city would witness similar conditions for the next couple of days.

“It was Severe Cold Day conditions in Indore. Not only Indore, but Ujjain and Dhar also witnessed the same conditions along with other nearby areas of western MP,” Met officials said, adding, “Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are very likely in some pockets over West Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days”



The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 18.6 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal. Cold winds were blowing at a speed of 8-10 kilometres per hour.

///Three Severe Cold Days in a row in second week\\

Monday was the fourth Severe Cold Day of the month as well as for the year as the city had witnessed three Severe Cold Days consecutively for three days between January 11 and January 13. It was a week-long spell of cold conditions as Three Cold Days also took place consecutively after Three Severe Cold days till January 16.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:32 PM IST