Indore: Several Vikas Yatras taken out in city

In the city, as soon as the yatra passed from a particular area, the cleanliness workers of the IMC swung into action and cleaned the route.

Monday, February 06, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several Vikas Yatras were taken out in the city on Sunday, which fell on Sant Ravidas Jayanti. These yatras were flagged off by local public representatives and local citizens, and members of various associations and organisations took part.

Before flagging off the yatras that have been organised between February 5 and 25, the local leaders offered garlands to the statue of Sant Shri Ravidas Maharaj.

In the city, as soon as the yatra passed from a particular area, the cleanliness workers of the IMC swung into action and cleaned the route. The residents of the areas appreciated the work.

In several areas, bhoomi pujan of development work was also done.

