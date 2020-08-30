Indore: Seven perform online at dance fest Nrityadhara

Indore: Classical dance festival Nrityadhara was organised online this year by Dhrupad Dance on Sunday.

Performing in the event, 7 avid dancers presented their repertoire on social media. In this edition senior dancer Apeksha Mundargi from Mumbai also performer. She presented Vinayak Daru which is a combination of Kautuvam written by Shahaji Maharaj 2nd and keertanam in raag Mohanam.

Further, Apeksha continued her performance with bajan Thumak Chalat Ramchandra and closed her vibrant performance with Anand Natanam Aduvar Thillai a composition praising Cosmic dance of Lord Shiva and story of “Agni Linga”.

Samridhi Jaiswal presented Shiv stuti “Bho Shambho” and Shabdam on Lord Krishna. Shivani Sudarshan presented Ganesh stuti followed by a Jatiswaram in Raag Chakravagam and Keertanam Edathu Padam Thooki in Raagam Arabhi.

Malvika Sharma presented “Daksh yagya” abhinay and a bandish in Kathak style.

Aayushi Limaye presented teentaal and Shiv vandana, Advaita Acharya presented an Ashtapadi in Jaipur gharana style of Kathak.

Palak Panchal presented teental and a thumri written by Bindadeen Maharaj.