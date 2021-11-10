Indore: Seven more positives just a day after zero cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The sudden surge in Covid cases has made the city officials tizzy once again as seven patients tested positive on Monday. Of much concern is the fact that four of the nine patients belonged to the same family including a seven-year-old boy.

A similar situation prevailed about a week ago also when nine cases were found positive.

According to health officials, out of seven people, four from the same family living in Shanti Niketan were found positive.

“Patients of the same family include three males of 65 years, 7 years, and 38 years of age, and a female of 35-years of age were tested positive. They were tested positive after coming in contact with one of the Covid positive patients, found a couple of days ago. All of them have been admitted to a private hospital,” contact tracing in-charge Dr Rahul Shrivastava said.

Similarly, another 25-year-old female of Bhawarkuan area, a 40-year-old male of Raj Mohalla, and 25-year-old male of Geeta Nagar, were also found positive. All the patients except the seven-year-old boy are vaccinated and they didn’t have any travel history.

City has been witnessing sudden fluctuation in Covid cases frequently as 0-3 cases were being found for the last many days but it suddenly increased to nine on November 9.

Total number of positive patients reached 1,53,261 in the city and no death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained 1391, so far. As many as 29 patients are under treatment in various hospitals and Covid Care Centre of the city.

Dr Shrivastava added that over 100 samples of the people who came in contact with these seven patients have been collected.

