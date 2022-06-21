e-Paper Get App

Indore: Seven arrested with 39 guns

Police said that the prime accused in the case Mohammad Saleem used to make weapons in a house near Lalbagh. Police are trying to find out the places where they have smuggled the weapons and to whom they have sent them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Crime Branch arrested seven men and seized 39 guns worth Rs 6 lakh from them on Monday. ACP Nimish Agrawal said Crime Branch received a tip-off that illegal trade of firearms is going to take place in Rau area, near Bypass Road.

A Crime Branch team was sent there and they arrested seven men and recovered 35 pistols of 32 bore, some live cartridges, two pistols of 12 bore, one six-round revolver and one 9 mm Beretta pistol.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to smuggling weapons in several districts of the state and also neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Utter Pradesh.

Police said that the prime accused in the case Mohammad Saleem used to make weapons in a house near Lalbagh. Police are trying to find out the places where they have smuggled the weapons and to whom they have sent them.

Police said that few of the accused have criminal records and have cases registered against them in Dhamnod, Dhar district, and also Nagpur in Maharashtra and Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Seven arrested with 39 guns

RECENT STORIES

Bihari students shift to UP areas for studies as internet services are banned

Bihari students shift to UP areas for studies as internet services are banned

Mumbai: More than 75 yoga teachers to conduct yoga sessions in local trains on International Yoga...

Mumbai: More than 75 yoga teachers to conduct yoga sessions in local trains on International Yoga...

Mumbai: General Manager of Central Railway releases Zonal Disaster Management Plan 2022

Mumbai: General Manager of Central Railway releases Zonal Disaster Management Plan 2022

Thane: Husband kills his 32-year-old wife after catching her red-handed with another man

Thane: Husband kills his 32-year-old wife after catching her red-handed with another man

MLC Elections: BJP continues its victory march, wins 5 seats in state council polls despite lack of...

MLC Elections: BJP continues its victory march, wins 5 seats in state council polls despite lack of...