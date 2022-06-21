Indore: Seven arrested with 39 guns

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Crime Branch arrested seven men and seized 39 guns worth Rs 6 lakh from them on Monday. ACP Nimish Agrawal said Crime Branch received a tip-off that illegal trade of firearms is going to take place in Rau area, near Bypass Road.

A Crime Branch team was sent there and they arrested seven men and recovered 35 pistols of 32 bore, some live cartridges, two pistols of 12 bore, one six-round revolver and one 9 mm Beretta pistol.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to smuggling weapons in several districts of the state and also neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Utter Pradesh.

Police said that the prime accused in the case Mohammad Saleem used to make weapons in a house near Lalbagh. Police are trying to find out the places where they have smuggled the weapons and to whom they have sent them.

Police said that few of the accused have criminal records and have cases registered against them in Dhamnod, Dhar district, and also Nagpur in Maharashtra and Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.