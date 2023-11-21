Indore: SET-2022 Results Of 3 Out Of 34 Subjects Out | Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, which conducted the state eligibility test (SET)-2022 in August after a gap of five years, on Monday declared the results of three out of 34 subjects for which the exams were held.

Results of commerce, home science and library & information science were uploaded by the Commission on its official website.

The remaining results will be declared shortly. The SET-2022 was conducted on August 27 at centres established in 12 districts in the state. Nearly 68 per cent candidates had taken the exams.

The candidates who get through the SET will be eligible for appointment on assistant professor’s post. NET and SET candidates are eligible for the post of assistant professor. Previously, PhD was also mandatory but during Covid-19 period, this condition was set aside till further order. The order is still effective.

Though SET should be conducted every year, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) does not put proposals before MPPSC for holding the exam at regular intervals.

The last exam was held in 2018 after a gap of two decades. As the University Grants Commission (UGC) had relaxed rules due to COVID-19 allowing for appointments on the post of assistant professor based on eligibility tests till December 2023, the candidates built pressure on DHE to hold SET so that they do not remain at a disadvantage.

Resultantly, the DHE asked MPPSC to hold SET in 2022. As the MPPSC had its hands full, it announced plans to hold SET-2022 in April 2023. However, it was deferred and finally, the exam was held on August 27.

