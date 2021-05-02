Indore: Services of guest teachers to continue till further orders in Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state school education department has finally heard the plea of guest teachers and took a decision in this regard.

The services of guest teachers working against vacant posts in all government high schools and higher secondary schools of the state and guest teachers working under new vocational education system can be availed even after April 30, 2021.

"This decision has been taken as there are no board exams for academic session 2020-21 due to corona infection," Commissioner, education, Jayashree Kiyawat said. Orders have been issued to all divisional joint directors, district education officers, development block education officers and school principals in the state. Guest teachers will be appointed on all vacant posts. The services of guest teachers had ended on April 30.

“Thank you, Commissioner Madam. Guest teachers have completed the course while teaching even in difficult and odd circumstances. Please try to issue orders even in the context of regularisation (of our services),” said a teacher Santosh Mandoli.