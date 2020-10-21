Indore: Servant arrested for stealing Rs 10.50 Lakhs from retired Air Force officer’s place

Indore: City police on Wednesday arrested a servant in connection with the theft of Rs 10.50 lakh at the house of a retired Air Force officer in Hira Nagar area. The accused stole the cash after entering the house when the owner went for a morning walk.

Hira Nagar police station in-charge Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said that complainant Dharmendra Singh Chouhan is a retired Air Force officer and he is staying in Sukhliya. His wife and daughter are living in Delhi. On October 18, Chouhan had gone for a morning walk at around 5 am when Rs 10.50 lakh kept in a briefcase was stolen from his house. The incident was discovered when Chouhan returned home and he found the lock of the door broken. He entered the house and found the briefcase missing from the table.

He immediately informed the police about the incident after which police investigated the spot and came to the conclusion that someone who knew about the family was behind the theft. During investigation, Chouhan’s servant Narayan Patel was detained by the police on suspicion. He first tried to mislead the police but later confessed his crime, and was arrested for the theft.

Bhadoriya told police that he is facing financial difficulties due to which he stole the money. Chouhan was staying here alone and Narayan knew about the money. He had chosen the time when Chouhan went for his morning walk. The accused entered the house after breaking the lock and stole money.

The police have recovered Rs 10 lakh from the accused who hails from Khandwa district and was staying here with wife in a rented accommodation in Sukhliya area.