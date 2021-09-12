Indore: ​Sero survey result by next week; two more surveys proposed

Indore

While the report of sero survey among children is expected to be released by next week, two more sero surveys among children would be conducted by administration, and MGM Medical College, with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Report of the sero survey will be released most probably in a week as the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is preparing the report and will share it with us soon,” divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma said.

He added that after getting the report of the first survey, they will start another survey among children to know about the difference in level of antibodies in their body.

“We will start another survey soon after getting the report of the first survey and will also conduct the third survey after a month of completion of the second survey. These surveys will help in learning about the antibodies among children and difference in it in a few months, whether it increases or decreases,” Sharma said adding “It is the only survey (for kids below six) being conducted across the country and NCDC will suggest policy preparations about preventing the spread of Covid-19.”

MGM Medical College had tested blood samples through a CLIA machine received from NCDC that was installed in the Microbiology Department of the college. A team of NCDC had trained the staff of MGM Medical College for testing the samples.

Administration has conducted a sero survey among the children below 18 years in the city and over 2000 samples were collected by 50 teams in four days in the second week of August.

Teams had collected random samples of children from 25 wards of the city which include over 200 samples of children below 4 years, 400 samples of children from 4 to 10 years, 600 samples of 11-15 years and the rest of those between 15 and 18 years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:29 AM IST