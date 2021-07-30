

Indore





​A sero survey ​of children below 18 years will be carried out in the city from next week to check the level of antibodies present in the age group as part of the preparation for the likely corona third wave.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma informed the media here​ on Friday that the survey would be conducted​ ​​through ​an app and ​is likely to be rolled out next week. ​Indore Municipal Corporation will​ take lead in conducting the survey​ and they will be supported by the ​health department and​ revenue ​department staff.

The survey would be​ ​conducted in the three age categories i.e. 1 to 6 year​s,​ 6 to 9 year​s​ and 9 to 17 years. ​In all, 40 teams are being constituted to carry out the survey.

The team ​members ​will collect the blood samples of children through​ which the antibody test will be conducted. The test results will prove​ the level of immunity ​(antibody present) ​among the children of the city area.

‘According to the National Centre for Diseases Control Delhi, 1848​ ​samples will have to be ​collected out of 25 selected wards. These samples​ will be collected randomly. ​​There will be 40 teams for sample​ collection and 20 reserved teams’ Dr Sharma said.

Divisional ​commissioner Dr Sharma said that he has instructed Dean​ Medical College to start the training of the survey teams from next​ Monday. He appealed​ to the public to co-operate ​with ​the team in offering​ the blood samples.