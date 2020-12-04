Indore: Senior Forester tries to hit elderly draftsman, breaks glass

Indore: Conservator of Forest Praful Fuljhele broke a glass separation losing his temper on senior draftsman Suresh Rokde on Friday. Rokde, who is much elder than Fuljhele, had only refused to sign a complaint about recently deceased forest worker’s relative.

Rokde did not sign the complaint citing that he was not present during any such incident when the relative had misbehaved in office. The argument escalated as Rokde did not back down and sign the complaint as desired by Fuljhele.

Losing his temper, Fuljhele tried to hit Rokde, but Rokde dunked and Fuljhele hit his hand on the glass crunching it into pieces. The incident showed the true scenario of forest planning office, where CF did not think twice before resorting to physical attack on an elderly aged employee working on a junior position.

The shameful act further tarnishes the image of forest department. To help the junior employee from further facing insult and violence from CF, district president of Madhya Pradesh Van Karmchari Sangh Dinesh Sharma reached the spot and controlled the situation.