e-Paper Get App

Indore: Senior cops carry out surprise inspections of police stations

IG (rural) Rakesh Gupta inspected Dhamnod police station in Dhar district. He reviewed the working of the police station along with records.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:57 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra on Sunday midnight went on a surprise inspection of several police stations in the city during which he suspended one head constable of Tejaji Nagar police station for irregularities.

Commissioner Mishra said that during his surprise inspection he found the working of a head constable at the Tejaji Nagar police station unsatisfactory. He was unable to answer the commissioner properly about his cases he was investigating after which he got suspended by the commissioner.

IG (rural) Rakesh Gupta inspected Dhamnod police station in Dhar district. He reviewed the working of the police station along with records. He also took strict action against one head constable at the police station who was not in proper uniform. He warned other staff to wear proper uniforms during duty hours. He also instructed officials to regularly check the history-sheeters living in the police station area.

Similarly, a surprise inspection was conducted by joint commissioner Manish Kapooria at the Aerodrome police station, DCP Sampat Upadhyay at Kanadiya police station and DCP Amit Tolani at Tejaji Nagar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Senior cops carry out surprise inspections of police stations

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ED to arrest Sanjay Chhabria

Mumbai: ED to arrest Sanjay Chhabria

Navi Mumbai: Over 900 cyclists participate in Ulwe Cyclothon 2022

Navi Mumbai: Over 900 cyclists participate in Ulwe Cyclothon 2022

Watch video: Leopard enters residential area in Nashik village; forest dept asks villagers to stay...

Watch video: Leopard enters residential area in Nashik village; forest dept asks villagers to stay...

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No decision on fresh curbs or mandatory use of masks, says Rajesh Tope

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: No decision on fresh curbs or mandatory use of masks, says Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Central Railway earns Rs 57.29 crore in scrap auctions of April and May

Mumbai: Central Railway earns Rs 57.29 crore in scrap auctions of April and May