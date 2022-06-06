Indore: Senior cops carry out surprise inspections of police stations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The commissioner of police Harinarayanachari Mishra on Sunday midnight went on a surprise inspection of several police stations in the city during which he suspended one head constable of Tejaji Nagar police station for irregularities.

Commissioner Mishra said that during his surprise inspection he found the working of a head constable at the Tejaji Nagar police station unsatisfactory. He was unable to answer the commissioner properly about his cases he was investigating after which he got suspended by the commissioner.

IG (rural) Rakesh Gupta inspected Dhamnod police station in Dhar district. He reviewed the working of the police station along with records. He also took strict action against one head constable at the police station who was not in proper uniform. He warned other staff to wear proper uniforms during duty hours. He also instructed officials to regularly check the history-sheeters living in the police station area.

Similarly, a surprise inspection was conducted by joint commissioner Manish Kapooria at the Aerodrome police station, DCP Sampat Upadhyay at Kanadiya police station and DCP Amit Tolani at Tejaji Nagar.