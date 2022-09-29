Indore: Seminar to spread awareness of cybercrime among 200 students

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on ‘Cybercrime and Preventive Measures’ was organised at a college in which national cyber security expert Gaurav Rawal spread awareness of cyber fraud among 200 students. He said that, due to the increase in the number of Internet users after and during the Covid-19 pandemic, cybercrime has risen by 630% globally, which is worrying. As a result of this, 56,0000 new malware have been detected every day.

Elaborating on the different categories of cyber crime, Rawal said that awareness of cyber security can reduce the number of such crimes by up to 70%.

An interesting question-and-answer session between Rawal and the students ensued. He cautioned the students about the official warning of CERT-India about the SOVA Android Trojan virus and also explained in detail about the various ways to avoid it.

He sensitised the students about the age limit criterion and time to be spent on various social media platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

He also extensively discussed the role of cyber stalking and cyber bullying in cybercrime and gave detailed information to the students about the provisions of various sections of the law, such as IPC354D and 509 related to it.

The use and importance of information and technology in most aspects of personal life, including the nation’s community, have grown rapidly in the past few years. From banking and shopping to social media, we are connected through various means of social media. People knowingly, or unknowingly, make mistakes or omissions, which create trouble not only for us, but also for society and family. Many a time, vicious criminals cheat or defraud us, all of which come under the category of cybercrime, Rawal said.