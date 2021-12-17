Indore: Seminar on winter-induced joint and muscle pain

Indore



About 7 out of 10 women face leg pains due to frosty weather and this is often misinterpreted as knee-joint issue. Citing this, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ankush Agrawal discussed various issues faced by people and how to deal with them at a seminar titled ‘Warm it up, don’t fret it'.

The seminar was organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society, Indore and telecasted on social media on Thursday.

“Mostly women face a problem of chronic pain in their leg muscles during winters, but fear going to the doctor as they feel it is a knee joint issue and will require replacement,” Dr Agrawal said. He added that during the winter season when the temperature is low the muscles may go into spasm.

“The joints also face contraction and tighten in winters, causing pain,” Dr Agrawal said. He added that another reason is inadequate levels of vitamin D.

"In winters, usually, your body is not exposed to much sunlight. This leads to poor formation of vitamin D and as a result, you may experience pain in muscles and joints,” Dr Agrawal said.

Tips for getting rid of winter pains

• Wear compression garments or wraps for the joints like knee

• Regular physical activity even when indoors might help elevate the pain including flexibility and strength training for the muscles

• Proper nutrition is also essential for the joints and muscles with optimum amount of protein, calcium and vitamin D and C

• Hot compresses or a bath to relax the muscles and warm the limb

