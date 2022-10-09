Indore: Seminar, exhibition on tribal heroes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar on ‘Contribution of Tribal Heroes in Freedom Struggle’ would be held on Monday under the joint aegis of

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, New Delhi and Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, where Governor Mangubhai Patel will be the chief guest. An exhibition on the same topic will be on display from October 9 to 11.

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said this at a press conference organised at EMRC on Saturday.

The vice-chancellor said that the tribal society of India with its spiritual traditions, distinctive culture and superior life values has always been an integral part of Indian civilization and culture. Whenever there was a crisis in the security of the country, the tribal society made an important contribution towards defending nation with its valour and sacrifice.

Apart from carrying out movements and rebellions, there has also been a long series of personal sacrifices by the tribal society. There are thousands of names whose sacrifices have not been recorded in the pages of history. Even today, there are many more folk songs in the tribal society which underline the struggle of the tribal society against the British, said Jain.

Diploma in Pharmacy

DAVV will start a diploma course in Pharmacy that will help students to get jobs in the pharmaceutical industry.

The first batch will be of 60 students only, as approved by Pharmacy Council, said DAVV VC Renu Jain. This course can be done after graduation and post-graduation.

