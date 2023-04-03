Indore: Semi-private wards at MY Hospital soon  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Semi-private wards will be constructed on the sixth floor of the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. This decision has been taken by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College with the completion of the work of two wards with a total capacity of 120 beds on the sixth floor of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital to facilitate the patients.

Earlier, the college and hospital administration had decided to keep the wards as general wards and to allocate them to the departments.

“Two wards with a total capacity of 120 beds have been prepared in two wings on the sixth floor of the hospital. We are planning to develop semi-private wards and some private wards in one of the wings. The other wing would remain as the general ward,” dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said. He added that each semi-private ward will have three beds. There is no semi-private ward in the hospital yet.

Meanwhile, superintendent Dr PS Thakur said, the 120 beds are being prepared by Madhya Pradesh Housing Board using lightweight methods so as not to put any extra load on the ageing structure of the hospital building.

“This ward has been prepared with hollow pipes and sheets on the terrace of the sixth floor. The ward is ready and its allocation would be done soon,” Dr Thakur added.

Existing private wards in dilapidated conditions

Many private wards were prepared on the fourth floor of the hospital during its renovation in 2016. At that time, the Hospital had claimed that TV, refrigerator, geyser, and other facilities would be provided in these wards with a tariff of Rs 700 per day. However, all the equipment turned into scrap while seepage and choked drainage damaged the wards. Many of the wards have even turned into doctors' duty rooms or are being used for other purposes.

