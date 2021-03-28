Indore: Self-motivated bandh in Mhow, police invisible

Mhow (FPNS)

Abiding by the directions given by the district administration and the government, the people of Mhow were self-motivated enough to stay indoors on Sunday. All shops and business establishments remained closed and the people did not venture outdoors throughout the day.

Policemen were not present on the roads or even at the major crossings, but still people obeyed the lockdown. The members of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti were present at the crossing. Apparently, policemen were conserving their energy for tomorrow’s Holi festivities when they are expected to be on the roads to ensure that people obey the restrictions imposed by the administration.

However, this was not the case in rural areas adjoining Mhow town. The markets in Kodaria, Gawli Palasia, Kishanganj, Mahu Gaon and other small nearby areas were open and people were going about their business.

In Pithampur Industrial Area there was no effect of lockdown and all factories along with all business establishment where fully open.

NO POWER FOR THREE HOURS

In the evening there was some fault in the 33 KV line coming to Mhow because of which there was no electric power for about three hours in the town. During this period, the shop owners who have their houses just above the shops were forced to open the gates and sit outside to relieve themselves.

HOLIKA DAHAN

At about 8 pm, Holika was burnt at main places of the town and people worshipped it in small groups as per the directions of the administration. The organisers of these programmes were seen asking the people to come in small numbers for their worship and go away the moment it was over. The people were also asked to wear masks and use sanitisers at the venue.