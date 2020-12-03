Indore: Seized truck parked in Kanadiya police station premises caught fire

A seized truck parked in Kanadiya police station premises caught fire late on Wednesday.

The reason for the fire is not known but the police believed that some children were seen lighting a bonfire near the truck.

Sub Inspector Ritesh Yadav from Kanadiya police station said that the incident took place at around 12.30 am when the staff noticed heavy smoke and flames from the truck. They started their efforts to extinguish the flames but it was high and the policemen had to call the fire brigade.

The fire brigade reached the spot and found the truck engulfed in flames. They had to use four tanks of water to completely douse off the flames but the truck was completely damaged due to fire. The truck was seized by the police a few months ago and since then it was parked in the police station campus.

Senior Inspector Yadav said that the exact reason for the fire in the truck could not be established yet but our staff had seen some children near the truck while they were lighting a bonfire. Police believed that the spark from the bonfire reached the truck and the incident took place. However, further investigation is on to know the reason for the fire.