Indore: Seeking justice for 11 years, frustrated rape victim's suicide bid in front of IG office

Indore: On Friday, it was a potboiler situation in front of the IG office. Unable to wait further, a rape survivor who has been seeking justice for 11 years, tried to set herself on fire alleging that the police were not arresting four accused. It may be noted that after repeated pleas, the FIR was finally lodged in February 2020.

She alleged that the CSP had been bribed by the accused and hence he deleted some sections to protect them. IG instructed an ASP to probe the matter and submit a report ASAP.

Thirty-five-year-old victim reached the IG office and was stopped by the guards. When her repeated pleas to meet him (IG) fell on deaf ears, she poured petrol on her and tried to set herself ablaze. Fortunately, an alert guard snatched the match box from her and informed senior officials.

The victim told media that she had been making complaints for 11 long years to lodge an FIR against the accused. She was finally heard in February 2020 when eight persons were booked under various sections, including rape and fraud. The police arrested four accused but four others were on-the-run till date.

She alleged that CSP (Azad Nagar) SS Tomar didn’t cooperate with her and instead asked her to remove some sections against the accused and told her that they were extremely influential and could do anything. She alleged that that the CSP was the friend of an accused and had taken money to dilute the case.

IG Sharma met the victim and assured her of action only after investigation. ASP Shashikant Kankane will probe the matter and table a report on an urgent basis.