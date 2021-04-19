Indore: See the list of doctors offering online consultation for home-isolated Covid patients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to provide relief to patients suffering from deadly coronavirus, district administration and Indian Medical Association have formed a team of doctors in every legislative assembly constituency in city who will provide online consultation to the patients in home isolation and also coordinate with the hospitals to help them get better treatment.
According to IMA president Indore unit Dr Satish Joshi and secretary Dr Sadhna Sodani, teams of doctors have been formed to provide consultation on phone or through video calling to patients in home isolation. The facility will be available from 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. Doctors will take individual decisions over taking consultation fee.
“As Covid cases are increasing, we are trying to shed burden of hospitals by giving treatment and consultation to patients at home. 81 doctors have joined teams and more will give their time as per availability. The cost of consultation will be minimal,” Dr Sadhna Sodani said.
Following doctors will provide online consultation assembly constituency-wise
Indore assembly constituency 1
Dr Sunil Banthia 9826041451
Dr Gs Tuteja 9752068649
Dr Vijay Harlalka 9826210412
Dr Rajesh Dashore 9826053435
Dr Vallabh Mundra 9826222552
Dr Rupesh Modi 9827036032
Dr Mahesh Gupta 9425104479
Dr Kamaljeet Sabarwal 9826013459
Dr Dilip Balani 9425057575
Indore 2
Dr Surendra Bapat 9826057666
Dr Pravin Dani 9827025587
Dr Manoj Kela 9630408251
Dr Gunjan Kela 9329023535
Dr Subodh Jain 9425320521
Dr Arvind Gedam 9827288440
Dr Rajesh Maheshwari 9425054455
Dr Manish Bindal 9425319797
Dr Sunil Barod 98932 37007
Dr Ashish Badika 8120053337
Dr Anand Rao Pawar 9425715701
Dr Sourabh Malviya 9406880677
Dr Bharat Rawat 9717783168
Dr Abhyuday Verma 7869270767
Dr Suraj Verma 7303991091
Dr Ashish Bagdi 9617139936
Dr Arpit Tiwari 9893755353
Dr Nikhlesh Jain 9424443798
Dr Alkesh Jain 9926073919
Dr Nitin Modi 9826612225
Indore 3
Dr Shekhar Rao 9826060629
Dr Ravi Verma 9425056231
Dr Sunanada Jain 9826043390
Dr Divyanshu Goyal 9826060933
Dr Ashish Jindal 9827622310
Dr Tanmay Choudhary 9826711010
Dr Ashok Jain 9303271447
Dr Arpan Jain 9826038833
Dr Vinay Tantuvay 9826030049
Dr Kutumble Rajnish 9826329353
Dr Jitendra Bansal 9827237863
Dr Tanay Joshi 9179279361
Dr Vivek Dubey 9425077752
Indore 4
Dr Nirmal Lakhotia 9827074062
Dr Natwar Sharda 7440443321
Dr Ak Pancholiya 9827027920
Dr Digvijay Neema 9826010949
Dr VS Sharda. 9302103214
Dr Satish Lahoti 9827236967
Dr Mahesh Rathi 9826313130
Dr BK Khandelwal 9425056599
Indore 5
Dr Ulhas Mahajan 9826028555
Dr Pranay Mahajan 9977333544
Dr Manish Maheshwari 9826252228
Dr Sanjay Jain 9827034115
Dr Hansmukh Gandhi 9826075599
Dr BD Gupta 9993677186
Dr Saket Jati 9827023555
Dr Nitin Sahu 9826049163
Dr Sanjay Dhanuka 9827097521
Dr Sandeep Julka 9977999687
Dr Abhishek Gupta 9907019230
Dr Sanjay Londhe 9826025548
Dr Rajesh Bharani 9826082202
Rau
Dr Satish Joshi 9755586971
Dr Pramod Neema 9826042352
Dr Sanjay Gujrati 9827030536
Dr Hemant Athavale 8720000843
Dr RC Sharma 9826047621
Dr Avinash Deole 9826076045
Dr Vinod Rai 8120898844
Dr Sadhna Sodani 9617770161
Dr Rajendra Sodani 9425063403
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)