Indore: See the list of doctors offering online consultation for home-isolated Covid patients

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to provide relief to patients suffering from deadly coronavirus, district administration and Indian Medical Association have formed a team of doctors in every legislative assembly constituency in city who will provide online consultation to the patients in home isolation and also coordinate with the hospitals to help them get better treatment.

According to IMA president Indore unit Dr Satish Joshi and secretary Dr Sadhna Sodani, teams of doctors have been formed to provide consultation on phone or through video calling to patients in home isolation. The facility will be available from 11 am to 1 pm and 5 pm to 7 pm. Doctors will take individual decisions over taking consultation fee.

“As Covid cases are increasing, we are trying to shed burden of hospitals by giving treatment and consultation to patients at home. 81 doctors have joined teams and more will give their time as per availability. The cost of consultation will be minimal,” Dr Sadhna Sodani said.

Following doctors will provide online consultation assembly constituency-wise

Indore assembly constituency 1

Dr Sunil Banthia 9826041451

Dr Gs Tuteja 9752068649

Dr Vijay Harlalka 9826210412

Dr Rajesh Dashore 9826053435

Dr Vallabh Mundra 9826222552

Dr Rupesh Modi 9827036032

Dr Mahesh Gupta 9425104479

Dr Kamaljeet Sabarwal 9826013459

Dr Dilip Balani 9425057575