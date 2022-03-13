Indore: Sedentary lifestyle, low-nutrition diets causing more fractures now

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has become a major concern for the world due to which cases of open trauma and infections are increasing swiftly. Microbes are changing and turning resistant against the new antibiotics due to their irrational use. This was the view of the experts who participated in the orthopaedics conference and discussed the increasing hazards of AMR.

Meanwhile, Nagpur’s Dr RM Chandak also emphasised sedentary lifestyle and a lack of nutritional diet which is leading to the problem of weak bones and ligaments. “Cases of normal fracture—bone broken into two parts—have decreased now, while cases of high-energy fractures are increasing due to weak bones and ligaments. Bones break in many different parts, especially in rash driving cases, and it’s difficult to join them, so, people must work on the reasons to prevent such things,” Dr Chandak added.

Dr Manish Shroff and Dr Sunil Rajan discussed fractures after joint replacements and asked people not to worry much about it as it could be treated and turned back to normal easily. Mumbai’s Dr Vikas Agashe said that surgeons must learn from their mistakes and make things better.

Dr Tamnay Choudhary and Dr Malay Kumat said that Indore was developing as a medical hub and all the major diseases and issues could be treated in Indore and people did not need to go to Delhi or Mumbai for such issues now.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 11:38 PM IST