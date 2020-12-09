Indore: Security Evacuation Drill conducted at Indore airport

Indore: A security Evacuation drill was conducted at Devi Abhiyabai Holkar Airport Indore on Wednesday.

A situation was simulated of letter bomb placed in the arrival terminal. All occupants in the arrival terminal were evacuated and were helped to assemble in city side assembly point. All standard operating procedures were followed. Bomb Defuse and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of State Police, CISF, AAI, Airlines attended the yearly drill. After the droll, a debriefing meeting was also conducted by Airport Director Aryana Sanyal.

She reviewed the drill results and expressed satisfaction over the response time. This is a regular exercise and conducted periodically to examine the preparedness required at the time of eventuality.