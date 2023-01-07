Indore: Security blanket thrown around the city 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have made elaborate security arrangements

for the safety of the People of Indian Origin coming to the city to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) convention starting from today. The police force was briefed and deployed at different places. About 50 watch towers have been installed at various places from the airport to the PBD convention venue and police officers are keeping an eye on the situation from atop these towers. Also, hundreds of antisocial elements have been caught by the police before the convention.

On the instruction of the Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra, the officers have been given the responsibility to keep an eye on antisocial elements and to provide security to the guests. A total of approximately 10,000 police personnel have been deployed in the city for the security of the convention while the traffic police would keep an eye on the traffic situation in the city.

Surveillance through 250 CCTVs

About 250 CCTVs have been installed between the airport and the venue of the convention and these CCTVs are being constantly monitored by the police. The police were seen checking vehicles at the entry points of the city on Saturday evening.

Action against 500 criminals

To maintain peace during the programme, Indore Police took action against over 500 criminals and antisocial elements in different parts of the city. Many of them were issued warnings and let go after taking their information but many of them were booked under relevant sections.

Traffic situation affected at various squares

On Saturday evening, the traffic situation of various squares was adversely affected due to the heavy vehicular traffic. Situations of jams were also seen at some squares. However, the policemen deployed there swung into action and were able to smoothen the traffic.