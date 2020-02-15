Indore: Security agency owner found dead in Sakar City, kin suspect murder

Indore: A security agency owner was found dead in a township in Lasudia area on Saturday. The family members suspect that he was killed though police believe that he died of heart attack. Police said no external injury marks were found on his body. The autopsy report is awaited to know cause of death.

According to information, Scheme Number 78 resident Dinesh Kumar Mishra was found dead in Sakar City on Bypass Road. One of the security guards reached there and found him dead after which police were informed.

Lasudia police station incharge Santosh Dudhi said Dinesh who was from Allahabad was staying in Scheme 78 for last few years. He was the director of Honest Security Agency in Scheme Number 78. He had deployed security guards at Sakar city on Bypass. On Friday night, he had gone to the township when a security guard told him that his reliever hasn’t come. Dinesh allowed him to go.

On Saturday, a security guard found Dinesh dead. Younger brother Lavlesh Mishra said that Dinesh had to take Rs 18.50 lakh from a builder named Gopal Goyal. He had sent a message to Goyal for money last night. Lavlesh alleged that the builder had threatened him and had refused to give money. Dinesh visited township when he came to know that a guard had not reached there for duty. Then, Dinesh decided to stay in the township for night. Luvlesh alleged that brother was killed by someone.