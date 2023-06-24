Indore: Secure And Comfortable Hostel Facilities Come Up For Cops' Daughters

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daughters of police personnel can now enjoy secure and comfortable hostel facilities in three cities of the state –Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior. The facilities would accommodate a total of 518 girl students, with Bhopal hosting 208 students, Indore accommodating 162, and Gwalior providing for 148 students. The admission process for the hostels will commence on July 1.

The initiative has been funded by the Central Welfare Fund and the hostel facilities have been built by MP Police Housing. Girl students must be aged 18 years or more but younger than 26 years. Each student will be granted the opportunity to stay in the hostel for a maximum of four years.

To ensure efficient management, a committee will be established for each hostel. The committee will be chaired by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, and the role of secretary will be fulfilled by a woman officer nominated by the Commissioner of Police in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police. Additionally, the committee will comprise key members such as the Women's Police Station Incharge, Reserve Inspector, and other designated individuals. In the city, the committee appointments have been made, with DCP Aditya Mishra serving as the chairman, Manisha Pathak Soni as the secretary, TI Jyoti Sharma and RI Deepak Patil as members.

Understanding the importance of catering to the needs of police families, the newly established girls' hostels have been equipped with a range of amenities including televisions, geysers, RO water purifiers, and computers. Furthermore, all the hostels will be fitted with CCTV cameras to ensure enhanced security measures.