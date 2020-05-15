Indore: Second ‘Shramik Special’ train will leave tomorrow for Rewa

The second ‘Shramik Special’ train will leave from the city Railway station for Rewa with around 1500 passengers on Saturday. The Railway administration has made arrangements to maintain the social distancing at the railway station as well in the train also.

The first such train was operated on Wednesday from the city for Rewa only.

Railway sources said on Friday night that they have received a letter from Indore district administration to operate a special train for Rewa on Saturday. Sources said we have forwarded the letter to our headquarter (Western Railway, Mumbai) for further action. The second Shramik Special train will leave the city at 9.00 pm from platform no. 1. The rake will be placed 3 hours before the departure.

Jitendra Kumar Jayant, PRO of Ratlam Division of Western Railway, informed that, "Our preparation to operate a special train is complete. We have already made elaborated arrangements for operating such train by following the necessary protocol and social distancing.

Those who have been issued e-passes can travel. The passengers will gather at Radhaswami Satsang Dera at Khandwa road and from there they will be taken to the railway station.