Indore: Second round of Mukhayantri Jan Seva Abhiyan start from 10

Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second round of Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan will be organized from May 10 to 25.

During this, camps will be organized in all the field offices providing the identified 67 services to provide these services. Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. has instructed the concerned officers to put up banners of the second round of Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan in all the above offices. Applications received daily for the identified services of Revenue, General Administration, Public Health and Family Welfare, Energy, Tribal Welfare, Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, Cooperative, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment, Horticulture and Transport Department for the campaign.

The number of applications and the number of rejected applications will be entered on the portal. It will be ensured that the applications for the above services received between May10 and May 25 are registered in the portal. A specific nodal officer will be nominated for each office where the camp will be held. Instructions have been given by the Collector to make suitable arrangements for seating and drinking water etc. for the applicants coming to each office.

Collector Dr. Ilayaraja has said that the aim of all efforts should be that after the end of the campaign, there should not be any eligible applications left for the above identified 67 services.