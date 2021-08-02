Indore: Second phase of admission under Right to Education to begin from August 4

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second phase of admission for remaining vacant seats in private schools under the Right to Education Act will start from August 4, 2021.

Director of state Education Centre, Dhanraju S said the students who had registered themselves and couldn’t get seats would be considered for the second phase.

The registered applicants can update school choices from August 4 to August 11, 2021. The online lottery for the second phase of admission under RTE will be taken out on August 14, 2021. And, the admission process for the selected students will start from August 16 and will end August 25.

District project coordinator (DPC) Akshay Singh Rathore said, “Only those students, who were not allotted schools in first phase, and those who didn’t take admission even after getting seats will be able to participate in the second phase. Only the School Choice column is open.”