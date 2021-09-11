e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:17 PM IST

Indore: Second Ganesh museum to be built in Indore

This museum will be established with the help of Ganesh devotees.
Staff Reporter
Lord Ganesha in Khajrana temple.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The country’s second Ganesh museum will be built at the Khajrana Ganesh temple in Indore. The first Ganesh museum of the country is in Pune, Maharashtra.

There will be a large number of rare idols of Ganesh in different postures and built from different materials.

The decision of constructing the Museum was taken and announced by MP Shankar Lalwani. The museum is being built on the initiative of Ganesh devotee Niwas Kutumbale and others.

The museum is being started by the devotees of Ganesh. Devotees will contribute the collection of rare idols of Ganesh, sculptures and images in different postures. Bhajan and aarti will also be a part of the museum

Lalwani said, “This will probably be the second Ganesh museum in the country after Pune.” He added that it would be made in the Yatri Niwas on the premises.

“But it is being started tentatively in the shed built on the campus,” Lalwani said.

He added that Ganesh devotees in and around Indore have a large number of idols, collection of Ganesh literature. “The museum has been started with the view that other people can also see it,” Lalwani said.

He dedicated Ganesh idols made of cow dung and clay to the museum.

Priests of the temple, Pandit Ashok Bhatt, Puneet Bhatt temple manager Prakash Dubey and a large number of Ganesh devotees will also participate and contribute to the museum soon.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:18 PM IST
