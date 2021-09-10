Indore: Second dose of vaccine now gets a boost; over 84 percent vaccinations in past two days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the district achieving the 100 per cent figure of vaccinating the targeted population with the first dose of vaccine, the number of second doses has increased in the past couple of days. Going by the numbers, over 84 per cent of the total doses administered in the past two days were the second dose and only a few people have been coming for the first dose.

“Yes, the number of the vaccine’s second dose is increasing and it’s the calculated number as the highest number of people got the first dose of Covishield in June and their second dose will be pending this month,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that over 6 lakh people had taken their first dose of vaccine (Covishield) in June, while over 1 lakh had taken Covaxin as their first dose in August. “The second dose of these people will be pending in September and we’ll aim to vaccinate them to complete 100 per cent vaccination,” Dr Gupta said. “We’re planning to vaccinate over 8 lakh people this month and will also launch a mega-vaccination camp after September 14,” he added.

On Thursday, over 11,712 people were vaccinated, including 9,915 with the second dose, which is over 84 per cent. Similarly, over 23,324 people were vaccinated on Wednesday, which includes 19,741 as the second dose of vaccine, which was also 84.64 per cent.

Vaccination in city:

1. Over 11,000 people were vaccinated on Thursday

2. Total 39.32 lakh doses administered in city, so far, including 28.31 lakh only with 1st dose and over 11 lakh with 2nd dose

3. Over 21.35 lakh men and 17.95 lakh women vaccinated at least with 1st dose

4. Over 32.86 lakh doses of Covishield and 6.34 lakh doses of Covaxin administered in city

5. Over 22.08 lakh people between age 18 and 44 years vaccinated at least with 1st dose

6. Over 15 lakh people above age 45 years vaccinated at least with 1st dose

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 01:02 AM IST