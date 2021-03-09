Indore:

Health department ​is going ​to start the second dose of vaccination for frontline workers at 16 c​entres ​of the city including 8 zonal offices of Indore Municipal Corporation and four ​centres in rural areas.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer​, ​Dr Pravin Jadia, the second dose vaccination for frontline workers would be started from Wednesday and vaccination would be done for free at all government facilities​; ​be ​it ​a health centre or the zonal offices of Municipal Corporation.

The department has also increased the number of vaccination centres for Wednesday to smoothen the drive for senior citizens.

As many as 4​,​198 people above 60 years were vaccinated while 1​,​232 with comorbid conditions of 45 and 60 years got the jab, on Tuesday.

Vaccination was done at 54 ​centres across the city.

Dr Jadia added, “Elderly people are showing excitement to get the jab and it was visible by the queues at the vaccination ​ centres. We have been trying to improve facilities and increasing ​centres to ease the vaccination process for elderly people.”

“Fortunately, no AEFI case was reported in three days of vaccination,” he added.

Health department to take more samples for genome sequencing

Health department will take more samples of over 120-150 people for genome sequencing to know the prevalence of UK strain in the city.

The samples would be sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi for testing. However, reports of 99 samples are still pending with NCDC.

“We have mapped the areas from where samples will be taken. This time, we will take samples age​ ​wise as samples of people below 20 years of age will also be taken,” the CMHO added.