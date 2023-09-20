Indore: Seasonal Diseases On Rise Amid Fluctuating Weather Conditions | unsplash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the increasing cases of seasonal diseases, the District Health Department issued an advisory for the people to prevent the diseases and to remain cautious.

With the frequent changes in the climatic conditions, the city witnessed a rise in various seasonal diseases including vector-borne diseases, water-borne diseases, and viral infections.

In the last few days, most city hospitals recorded a marked rise in the number of patients with these problems.

According to physician Dr Mahendra Jha, at least one member from each family in the city has been suffering from seasonal diseases. These diseases are contagious and affect normal life.

Superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur said the footfall in the OPD of the hospital has been increasing for the last couple of days.

“At least 2,300 patients are coming to the OPD, which generally treats 1,800-1,900 patients on other days. Out of these patients, about 60 per cent have been suffering from various seasonal diseases,” Dr Thakur said.

The MY Hospital doctors said that the number of patients would increase in the coming days as these diseases are communicable and infectious.

Meanwhile, district immunisation officer and paediatrician Dr Tarun Gupta appealed to the parents to take extra care of their wards in the frequently changing weather conditions.

