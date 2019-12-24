Indore: SDM’s peon gets 4 yrs jail for corruption

Indore: A peon of a SDM court was awarded four year in jail by a special court for demanding bribe from an applicant in a property dispute case. The special court also slapped a fine of Rs 7000 on him.

The peon Mahesh Verma was caught accepting Rs 5000 as bribe in 2014.

As per prosecution, applicant Sandeep Ojha filed complaint with police stating that his brother Pankaj Ojha had a plot in Shikshnagar Indore. As per the applicant, his bother and Kamal Kishore had an agreement regarding the plot, but later Kishore refused to acknowledge it. Aerodrome police had investigated the case and presented its report before SDM court.

Sandeep Ojha lodged a complaint with Lokayukta police that SDM Court’s reader Lalit Joshi and peon Mahesh Verma were demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him for a decision in favor of his brother.

Verma was caught accepted bribe of Rs 5000.