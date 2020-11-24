Indore: SDM raids registrar office in Mhow, recovers unaccounted cash

Mhow: Mhow SDM Abhilash Mishra raided the registrar office situated in Mhow Tehsil campus on Tuesday afternoon and recovered unaccounted cash.

SDM Mishra had been getting complaints that extra money was being charged from people coming to register their properties. Also, there were complaints of fake registries under which defence land was being registered as private land, despite court orders.

SDM Mishra and his team reached the register office and locked the door first and then started searching the almirahs, drawers and files kept in that office.

They found some objectionable documents, and Rs 25,000 in cash for which senior sub-registrar Ramesh Singh Bhadoriya could not give a proper answer. He was issued a show-cause notice.

SDM Mishra and his team started inspecting the offices of various service providers situated in the same campus outside SDM office. They found a large number of people milling around and none of them were following Covid norms. The SDM slapped fine of Rs 25,000 on a service provider.