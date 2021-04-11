Indore: SDM ​Pawan Jain makes lockdown violators do sit-ups

Indore

The police remain strict ​against lockdown violators ​on the second day on Sunday. The administration officials ​were also alert and ​joined the police in ​catching people who were roaming ​about the city ​without any ​valid ​reason.

​A team led by SDM Pawan Jain ​was crossing Regal Square ​when he noticed that the policemen on duty had stopped many violators​. ​SDM Jain himself stopped there​ and made the violators ​do sit-ups for violating the lockdown.

He also informed them about the critical situation ​in the city and urged them not to come out of the house unless ​it was absolutely necessary.

​Two youths who had been caught by the police complained to the SDM Jain that they were out to purchase medicines and even then the police had caught them.​ Hearing this, SDM Jain said the police action was justified as there was no need for two people to come out to purchase medicine. Only one of them should have left the house.

The SDM also told police officials to remain strict with the people who are violators and instructed them to remain gentle with the people who are actually out for some valid reason.