Indore: SC/ST quota seats in FA, MM almost full

Students belonging to SC/ST category appear for CUET (UG) counselling at DAVV auditorium on Tuesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Almost all seats reserved for SC/ST category students in MBA (Financial Administration) and MBA (Marketing Management) courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) got filled on the very first day of CUET (UG) counselling on Tuesday.

MBA (Human Resources) and MBA (Financial Services) were also among the preferred choices. Apart from them, SC/ST seats in around half a dozen postgraduate programmes also got filled up to 75 per cent.

For the first round of CUET (PG) counselling, DAVV invited all candidates belonging to SC/ST category to the university auditorium on Tuesday.

Besides, students of the OBC category were also called for counselling whose admission process continued till late at night.

DAVV first filled SC/ST seats then counselling for OBC category students was started.

“As per primary information, almost all SC/ST seats in MBA (FA), MBA (MM), MSC (HR), and MBA (FS) got filled on the first day of counselling,” DAVV admission committee coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said.

He stated that students from all over the country came to participate in the counselling.

DAVV was the only state government-run university from Madhya Pradesh which had participated in the maiden common university entrance test (CUET) for admission in its UG programmes and 18 PG courses, including 17 two-year MBA courses.

Around 2200 students had registered for the CUET (PG) counselling which started on Tuesday and will continue till November 5.

