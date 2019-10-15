Indore: Scribe’s body’s fished out after two days

Indore: Body of a reporter of a Hindi news paper, who drowned in Bhairav Kund in Khudel on Sunday, was found on Tuesday morning. The body had started rotting as it was in the water for more than 35 hours. The police have handed over the body to the family members after autopsy.

Shivam Sharma (28), a resident of BCM Heights in the city had gone to Bhairav Kund, about 35 kilometers away from the city, under Khudel police station for a picnic with his friends on Sunday afternoon. Shivam along with his two friends was swimming when he reached the middle of the waterbody and was sucked by a whirlpool due to which he drowned. His friends tried to save him but failed.

A team of local police, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) started searching for the body from Sunday afternoon, but could not find it. They drew a blank on Monday also. On Tuesday morning, a villager spotted his body floating in the waterbody and he informed the police.

Khudel police station in charge Rupesh Dubey said that police along with rescue team reached the spot and recovered the body. The family members took his body Shivpuri for the last rites. The police are also waiting for autopsy report.