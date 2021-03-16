Indore: Screening for passengers arriving from Maharashtra begins in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test of passengers coming from Maharashtra began at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here from Tuesday morning. It was done to trace possibility of coronavirus in them.

All the 109 passengers of first Mumbai- Indore flight of IndiGo airline got tested as per orders of district administration issued on Monday night. Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana, the union health ministry said. "Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.57 per cent of India's total active cases," the ministry added.

Seven states account for 82.44 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (48). Punjab follows with 27 daily deaths and Kerala reported 11 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

The infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district alone has gone up to 2,77,569,an official said on Tuesday. These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. Six more people also died of the viral infection, raising the toll in the district to 6,343, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.29 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,811 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.

India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases, registering more than 20,000 cases for the sixth day in a row, taking the infection tally past 1.14 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The total cases in the country rose to 1,14,09,831, while the death toll increased to 1,58,856 with 131 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a spike in cases for the sixth day in a row, the active caseload has increased to 2,23,432, which now comprises 1.96 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 96.65 per cent, it said.

As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,27,543, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,82,80,763 samples have been tested till March 15, with 8,73,350 samples tested on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)